SPOKANE, Wash. Union Gospel Mission held it's annual Gathering Thursday, April 11 at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Spokane. In attendance was Spokane Mayor David Condon, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl along with many others who are on the front lines of the homeless issue in Spokane.
The focus of UGM's gathering this year is to engage as many people as they can about what is happening to downtown Spokane and how the city and the people who live in it can shift directions
According to UGM's Executive Director Phil Altmeyer, In 2018 UGM saw 2,111 new faces of people facing homelessness. That's 176 new people every month, and Altmeyer says they looked to UGM to get help.
"Those individuals are offered a warm bed a nice shelter. They're restored dignity by giving back, by doing a simple chore. We want to deal with the emotional, the spiritual all the different needs that they have. Those that want it can go through an addiction program. Unfortunately, not all of them choose that, but many have found employment as well. We want to end homelessness. Just not keep people in homelessness," he said.
Altmeyer also addressed the city council's decision to delay a land deal because some activists in the community are concerned that they do not hire LGBT employees.
"As a religious organization, we have the freedom to hire, and we choose to hire accordingly and so the LGBT whom we serve, we help those people. They complain, and so I don't know where it stands. I think it's interesting that for 68 years we have served the homeless in our city literally thousands of people. We never asked or received a penny from the city. I don't know why the LGBT became an issue to the city council when we don't even discriminate against them. Again I think it's a sad commentary that four people can get up and speak to the city council and begin to change how they think and they don't even present the truth," Altmeyer said.