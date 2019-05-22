Hundreds turn out for worship service outside Spokane's Planned Parenthood

SPOKANE, Wash.- Hundreds of demonstrators on both sides of the aisle for the abortion debate gathers outside Planned Parenthood in Spokane on Wednesday.
While hundreds across the country are protesting new abortion laws, local demonstrators gathered in on Tuesday for a pro-choice protest in downtown Spokane.
Following the peaceful protests nationally, the Church At Planned Parenthood, a national church that holds services in front of clinics called “Worship service at the gates of Hell,” held there own service outside of the Planned Parenthood building in North Spokane on Wednesday afternoon.
Notably attendance included Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea. Along with a large law enforcement presence to keep the peace between the demonstrators.
While some shouted and kazooed at one another from across the street, those kazoos were drowned out by music.
These rallies all come after lawmakers in several states, including Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia, passed restrictive and controversial abortion laws.
KHQ spoke with people on both sides:
Erica Rickards is pro-choice and believes in a woman's right to choose.
"It should be a political issue there should be a difference in church and state obviously this is in response to the abortion ban and that is unconstitutional," Rickards told KHQ.
Kim Hall who was on the pro-life side of the aisle believes this is more of a religious issue rather than political.
"Politics change, politicians change, parties change but you know what morals never change," Hall said.
Before Pastor Greg Locke arrived into town, Planned Parenthood of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho posted this message on Facebook saying, "Stand with us today! Pastor Locke is infamous for his online videos, often speaking out against LGBTQ people and Planned Parenthood. Pastor Locke will be speaking in Spokane, May 22nd."
But Locke quipped back in another post writing, "All I did was show up to town and Planned Parenthood is already on the defensive. When you make a living, killing babies, you get nervous easy."
KHQ had the chance to speak with the pastor after he delivered his sermon.
"Tonight although we had a lot of protesters and things tonight was really more about making our stand for life," said Pastor Locke.