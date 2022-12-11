HAUSER LAKE, Idaho - While the final tally hasn't been counted yet, Hauser Lake Fire Department says over a thousand people came to chow down and do some good at the 36th annual Shalena's Breakfast with Santa!
What began as an event to support the family of then-volunteer firefighter, Gary Mobbs, after they learned their daughter Shalena was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that forms from immatures nerve cells and is usually seen in younger children. To help cover the financial cost of treatment, travel, bills, and other necessities, the very first Shalen's Breakfast with Santa event was held in 1985.
Shalena lost her battle with cancer, but her legacy lives on with this annual event to help other families facing the same difficult situation.
This year, 17-year-old Jacob Rector from Genesee and his family will be the recipient. Jacob was diagnosed with leukemia just over three months ago. It blindsided his family, who says the high school senior was a healthy teen.
"He loves baseball, runs track, lifts weights after work," said his father, John. " He's a motivated young man, an average, active teen who, 97 days ago, we discovered he has leukemia."
His mother Annette, a nurse, said the diagnosis was shocking to hear as a parent, but they're taking every step to help Jacob recover. "We're transitioning over to, 'Okay, now let's get to where we need to be to get treatment and do everything we can for him.'"
To those who pitched in and turned up, Annette expressed deep gratitude. "It's more than we ever thought. It's overwhelming happiness."
And luckily, the community turned out in full force again today to support Jacob. The final number of attendees and total amount raised is still being tallied, but the turnout was one of the largest Hauser Lake firefighters have seen!
"You know, sometimes I stand back and I look at that," said Mobbs, now a captain at the HLFD, as he nodded to a wall with framed flyers from every prior breakfast, the faces of 35 other children smiling back at him. "And you look at how many lives we've touched," he finished with a tight smile.
Shalena never got the chance to meet her younger sister, but she was there on Sunday standing next to their dad, smiling wildly. "I'm just so happy this has gone on for so long," she said. "It started before I was born, because my sister was three years older than be.
"I'm so proud of this community and of this fire station," she beamed.
While this was the only day to catch some delicious breakfast grilled up by over 60 volunteers, it isn't the last day to catch Santa in Hauser Lake!
This year, Hauser Lake Fire Department will be giving Santa and Mrs. Claus a two-day tour through Hauser in the 2022 Candy Cane Run, where volunteers will be collect food for the local pantry and food bank! Last year, they collected over 1,100 pounds of food for families in need, and they're hoping to once again embrace the spirit of the season and help those who need it most.
To see the schedule for their stops, visit the HLFD website!
For more information about the history of the event and of Gary's daughter Shalena, you can check out an interview here!