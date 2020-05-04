SPOKANE, Wash. - The community steps up again. After plans fell through for an 11-year-old Spokane boy's birthday drive-by parade on Sunday, birthday wishes flooded from KHQ viewers on social media.
KHQ's Hayley Guenthner heard from Joshua's mother in a "Help Me Hayley" request, saying no one was able to show up to the drive-by parade for Joshua's birthday Sunday.
"We’ve seen so many happy stories about birthday drive-by parades that have been going right," Hayley said in part. "It breaks my heart that Joshua’s didn’t. Please join me in wishing this guy the happiest of birthdays EVER!!! Here’s to 11 buddy!"
Joshua's mother Maddy says his party was originally planned at Triple Play, but COVID-19 closures led to its cancellation.
It didn't take long for Joshua to get the birthday shout outs he deserved. Minutes after Hayley posted on her and KHQ's Facebook pages, hundreds of well wishes began flooding in. As of Monday morning at 7 a.m., Hayley and KHQ's posts combined for nearly 1,000 comments and over 100 shares spreading the word.
After mentioning the onslaught of birthday messages on Monday morning's Wake Up Show, Joshua's mother reached out to KHQ with a message.
"Thank you for featuring my son Joshua on the KHQ Morning Show!" Joshua's mother said. "I saw it and broke out in instant tears. Of course recorded it for Joshua. I tried to wake everyone up but...Hey it's too early for them..[Laugh Out Loud]."
Happy Birthday Joshua, from all of us here at KHQ!
