...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE...Fairfield, Hayden, Airway Heights, Coeur d'Alene, Post
Falls, Davenport, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Spokane Valley,
Rockford, and Cheney.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon PST today. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Areas of drifting and
blowing snow could lead to travel impacts. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
After a bitterly cold Thursday, the region will be subject to
increasing bouts of wintry precipitation through the holiday
weekend. On Friday, mainly snow is expected over the region.
Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow and
freezing rain on Saturday. Holiday travelers are urged to be
prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving.
For next week, a much warmer weather pattern along with periods
of rain will lead to melting snow, and increased runoff into area
rivers and small streams. The greatest risk of flooding will be in
low lying areas as well as small streams.
