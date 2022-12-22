POWER OUTAGE GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages.

Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. 

For the Avista outage map, click here

For the Inland Power outage map, click here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates. 

