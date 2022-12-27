Weather Alert

.Rain Monday night into Tuesday followed by mild and windy conditions through Wednesday will cause rises on creeks and streams as well as flooding in areas with poor drainage. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Garfield, Spokane and Whitman. * WHEN...Until 430 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1012 PM PST, rain had spread into eastern Washington and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle. Runoff will cause rises on creeks and small streams as well as urban flooding in areas with poor drainage. - Field flooding will also occur in typical areas with poor drainage. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston, Pullman, Post Falls, Moscow, Hayden, Cheney, Clarkston, Rathdrum, St. Maries, Dalton Gardens, Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Lapwai, Wallace, Liberty Lake and Airway Heights. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are low water crossings which are prone to flooding. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&