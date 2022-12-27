.Rain Monday night into Tuesday followed by mild and windy
conditions through Wednesday will cause rises on creeks and streams
as well as flooding in areas with poor drainage.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,
Benewah, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone. Portions
of Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Garfield,
Spokane and Whitman.
* WHEN...Until 430 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are
elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1012 PM PST, rain had spread into eastern Washington and
the central and southern Idaho Panhandle. Runoff will cause
rises on creeks and small streams as well as urban flooding
in areas with poor drainage.
- Field flooding will also occur in typical areas with poor
drainage.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston, Pullman,
Post Falls, Moscow, Hayden, Cheney, Clarkston, Rathdrum, St.
Maries, Dalton Gardens, Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Lapwai,
Wallace, Liberty Lake and Airway Heights.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are low water crossings which are prone to
flooding. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate
route.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Lamona, Post Falls, Ritzville, Worley, Harrington,
Rockford, Cheney, Odessa, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane, Davenport,
Ralston, and Hayden.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&