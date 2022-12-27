More than 2,000 Inland Power customers without power in Whitman County

PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. 

The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County. The 272 customers without power in Garfield County represent about half of all Inland Power customers in the area.  

Avista has not reported any outages. You can track the latest outage information from Inland Power here, and the latest outage information for Avista here

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Palouse that will remain in place until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. You can expect wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!