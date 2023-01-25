OLYMPIA, Wash. - A bill which would make school breakfasts and lunches free for all public school students who request them is making its way through the Washington State Legislature.

Committees in the state House and Senate held public hearings this week for House Bill 1238, and the state senate's companion bill, SB 5339. In addition to making school breakfasts and lunches free, the bill would define those meals as a part of basic education.

That definition would constitutionally require the state to provide funding for student meals. The bill dictates that the Washington State Office of Public Education (OSPI) would be required to reimburse districts for the meals.

The OSPI would also be required to adopt and revise rules implementing requirements for public schools to provide meals at no charge to requesting students. Until the 2025-26 school year, it would be able to exempt public school districts from the requirements to provide meals at no charge if the district demonstrates good cause for not being able to comply.

The bill was requested by Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal, introduced in the Senate by Tacoma Sen. T'Wina Nobles and introduced in the House by Spokane Rep. Marcus Riccelli.

"Access to nutritious food is a key component to the health and wellbeing of children," said Riccelli. "Hungry kids can't learn and by providing meals to any student who wants one, we're taking an effective and meaningful step toward ensuring that children won't go hungry in our schools."

A body of academic research has found that children facing food insecurity are likely to struggle in school.

Two existing programs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program are designed to address this issue by providing low or no-cost meals to children each school day.

To qualify for free school meals under these programs, a student's family income must be at or below 130% of the federal poverty level (FPL). Students whose families have earn between 130-185% percent of the FPL are eligible for reduced-price meals. Students whose families take in more than 185% of the FPL pay full price.

A release from the Washington State Democratic Party said the universal free meals would "end the stigma of 'free lunch' that exists in public schools, leading to greater access to meals and eliminate the shame some students feel for utilizing the existing free-and-reduced price lunch program."

"Student success cannot be limited by a family's ability to afford food. To advance student's chances at success, we need to make investments, especially into their most basic needs," said Nobles. "This legislation will ensure that our students' attention will be on their education and not on where their next meal is coming from."

Multiple bills bolstering Washington's school breakfast and lunch program in recent years have garnered widespread bipartisan support, including Breakfast After the Bell in 2018, requiring more schools to participate in the USDA Community Eligibility Program in 2020 and providing funding to more schools required to participate in CEP as recently as 2022.