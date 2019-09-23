COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It hasn’t made it's way into Idaho yet, but wildlife biologists with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say chronic wasting disease is creeping closer to the Gem State.
The closest confirmed case has been found in Libby, Montana.
Chronic wasting disease, or “zombie deer disease," includes symptoms of excessive salivation, drooping head or ears, tremors and extremely low body weight.
With archery season for elk already underway, and deer season just a few weeks away, biologists with IDFG are asking the public to not bring brain or spinal tissue from animals harvested in other states where chronic wasting disease has been found.
The other key component, bring your in-state harvested deer or elk to a near-by check station.
“If they'll feel for the hard cartilage in the throat and cut just beneath it and then bring in the rest of the head, that would be perfect.” Stacey Duwalter, a wildlife biologist with IDFG said. "They can bring it to any regional office, we are requesting samples from adults and yearlings."
Fish and game also says they are checking roadkill for the disease since in some spots of the state, more animals are killed by cars than with rifles or bows.