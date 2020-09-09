Two archery hunters walked away with minor injuries after being attacked by a bear north of Sandpoint.
According to Idaho Fish and Game, the hunters said it was a surprise encounter with a sow grizzly bear with cubs in the Apache Ridge area in the Upper Pack River.
One of the hunters did require stitches but has been released from the hospital.
Idaho Fish and Game said people are advised to use caution in the Upper Pack River drainage area and the Harrison Lake area. Black bears and grizzly bears inhabit that area.
Fish and Game said they recommend carrying bear spray.
