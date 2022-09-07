SPOKANE, Wash. - Huntington Park will close Sept. 12 while Avista assembles a crane it will use to relocate rocks. The park will reopen when crane assembly is complete on Sept. 14, and the work area will be secured to protect the public.
Large amounts of cobble and gravel that have accumulated upstream of the dam will be moved back into the river below the dam. Avista performs this work approximately every other year, in accordance with federal and state permits.
If the work was neglected, the cobble and gravel could damage the intake structure and interfere with power production. The project is expected to take up to three weeks. Once the work is complete, the park will need to be closed again in order to dis-assemble the crane.
“Public safety and protecting the surrounding environment are Avista’s top priorities as we do this work,” said Meghan Lunney, Spokane River license manager for Avista. “Redistributing the materials back into the river will allow them to continue to serve as a potential gravel source for trout spawning habitat in the Spokane River system.”