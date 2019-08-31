Category 4 Hurricane Dorian strengthened and shifted paths Saturday morning. Forecasters said the storm is now expected to forego making direct landfall on Florida and will instead hit and the Carolinas.
Brevard County Emergency Management in Florida delayed mandatory evacuations for 24-hours Saturday afternoon. Evacuations will begin 8 a.m. on Monday. The delay comes due to Dorian slowing.
"This is not your government saying we're out of harm's way," said Public Safety Director Matt Wallace. "This is still a killer storm. We want our residents to remain vigilant, to protect your family and loved ones and to make smart decisions.”
According to NBC News, the Bahamas continue to brace for the Category 4 storm to move almost directly over the country on Sunday.
“Homes, houses, structures can be replaced," the prime minister of the Bahamas said Saturday. "Lives cannot be replaced.”
Storm surges could reach 10 to 15 feet with about 73,000 people and 21,000 structures at risk.
Saturday, Dorian’s maximum wind increased to 150 miles per hour, which brings it closer to a Category 5 storm. A category 5 storm has winds of 157 miles per hour.