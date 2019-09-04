Hurricane Dorian

This GOES-16 satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian bore down on the Bahamas as a fierce Category 5 storm Sunday morning, with new projections showing it will reach the Southeast U.S. with powerful winds and rising ocean water sometime Monday night or Tuesday.

 NOAA via AP

The death toll for Hurricane Dorian has risen from seven to 20 in the Bahamas. 

According to Fox News, the Bahamas Health Minister, Duane Sands, said it is expected to continue to rise. 

Sands said 17 victims are from the Abaco islands and thee are from Grand Bahama.

The Category 5 hurricane slammed the Bahamas Sunday, the most powerful to ever hit the islands. 

The Bahamas government sent hundreds of police, marines, doctors, nurses and other health care workers to the islands to aid the 70,000 residents. 

