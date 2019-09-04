The death toll for Hurricane Dorian has risen from seven to 20 in the Bahamas.
According to Fox News, the Bahamas Health Minister, Duane Sands, said it is expected to continue to rise.
Sands said 17 victims are from the Abaco islands and thee are from Grand Bahama.
The Category 5 hurricane slammed the Bahamas Sunday, the most powerful to ever hit the islands.
The Bahamas government sent hundreds of police, marines, doctors, nurses and other health care workers to the islands to aid the 70,000 residents.