Hurricane Ian forces Eastern Washington University Football game to re-schedule
Eastern Washington University

CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington Athletics announced the football game against The University of Florida scheduled for Saturday has been moved due to Hurricane Ian.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m.

