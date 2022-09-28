FLORIDA - Hurricane Ian grew significantly overnight, expanding from a Category 3 to nearly a Category 5 storm. Winds are pushing 155 mph already causing damage in parts of Florida.
Right now, the storm has caused two tornadoes to touch down in Broward County and flooding in Key West. Evacuations remain in place for various counties throughout the state. For more information on what counties are under evacuation notices, click here.
The entire island of Cuba is without power and over 50,000 people were evacuated following the touchdown of the storm on Sept. 27.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.