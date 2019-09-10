A new form of exercise is taking California by storm and is letting people ride bicycles out on the open ocean.
Hydrobikes are exactly like a land bike, only they float on water and some find them to be a lot more fun. There are also plenty of fitness benefits to it.
"When I want to go for a bike ride, I'd much rather go for a ride on the bay than on land and so that's, that's one thing that makes it really unique,"Hydrobike Owner Rich Flammer told KSWB. "It's like you're riding a, a cruiser, but you're on the water."
Flammer opened Hydrobikes SD just over a year ago after discovering there was no such business in the area.
"They were as fun as they looked online, you know, the videos that I saw they were just as fun," Flammer said. "Since I started this business, I've been doing a lot more riding and I've lost 15 pounds."
That set the pedals in motion to begin offering fitness classes on the water.
"You want to exercise and you want to be outside so we basically brought the indoor cycling class on the water so it has a lot of benefits," Fitness Instructor Jana Valesova said.
Valesova was previously a professional mountain biker, and now leads a 90-minute hydrobike fitness session covering about a mile of open water.
"We paddle out and then we do a couple exercises right on the bicycle in the middle of the bay," Valesova said.
Riding a hydrobike requires no experience or training. In fact, one could argue that these are safer than an actual bike because the stability is so strong, they're nearly impossible to tip.
"One of the nice things is for people that are afraid of the water or they're afraid of falling in then the bikes are very stable," Flammer said. "And so I've had some people that are very uncomfortable on the water, but the water bikes allow them to get out there and enjoy the sea lions."
The low-impact exercise tops out around 8 mph, giving riders plenty of time to take in sights and sounds while hydrobiking.