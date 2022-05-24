SPOKANE Wash. - Hyundai on Tuesday announced the recall 239,000 vehicles due to exploding seat belts.
The pretensioners in recalled Hyundai seat belts could explode, causing injury to vehicle inhabitants, according to the company. Pretensioners are designed to tighten the seat belt in the event of a crash to help prevent injury.
However, the recalled seat belts could explode upon deployment, sending shrapnel throughout the vehicle and causing injury. Two cases of injury caused by exploding seat belts have been reported in the United States.
One additional case was reported in Singapore.
Recalled vehicles include 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras, 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, and hybrid electric vehicles. Vehicles serviced for previous recalls need to be brought into dealerships again in regards to this newest recall.
Owners may take their recalled vehicles to Hyundai dealerships where the pretensioners will be fitted with a cap. This service is available at no cost to owners. For more information visit the Hyundai Safety Recall lookup, or contact Hyundai at (800) 633-5151.