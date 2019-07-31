Automaker Hyundai is making its rear seat reminder system a standard feature on all new vehicles in the future.
By 2022, Hyundai says its rear occupant alert door logic system will come standard on all of its new models. The optional ultrasonic rear occupant alert, or a similar sensor based system, will be available on more of its models.
Coming later this year, the Hyundai Sonata will feature standard door logic rear occupant alert.
The 2020 Santa Fe and Palisade already come equipped with the standard door logic rear occupant alert.
Hyundai says that making these systems standard equipment will help prevent child deaths from heatstroke in vehicles.