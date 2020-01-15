Update Jan. 15, 7:11 pm:
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Interstate 90 is now closed in both directions between Ellensburg and North Bend due to spun out vehicles and collisions.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is no current estimate for when the roadway will reopen.
Previous Coverage:
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is closed at Ellensburg due to several crashes near Easton, Washington.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the vehicles involved in the crash are being cleared from the roadway.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
