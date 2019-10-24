I-90 closed in both directions near Vantage Bridge due to semi rollover collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Interstate 90 is closed in both directions near the vantage bridge due to a semi rollover collision.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes are closed 6 miles east of Eburg at milepost 115.
The westbound lanes are closed at the junction of I-90 and State Route 26 at milepost 138.
Currently there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
An alternate route for eastbound travel is available at I-82 to Yakima or US 97/Wenatchee.
