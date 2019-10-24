I-90 closed in both directions near Vantage Bridge due to semi rollover collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Interstate 90 is closed in both directions near the vantage bridge due to a semi rollover collision. 

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes are closed 6 miles east of Eburg at milepost 115. 

The westbound lanes are closed at the junction of I-90 and State Route 26 at milepost 138.

Courtesy of Darrik Gregg

Currently there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

An alternate route for eastbound travel is available at I-82 to Yakima or US 97/Wenatchee. 

