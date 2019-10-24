Update 11:05
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, both the Westbound and Eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Vantage Bridge are expected to reopen at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Eastbound and westbound I-90 near Vantage will reopen at 11:30 pm. Thank you everyone for your patience as we cleared this wrecked semi. pic.twitter.com/dh2vHk9sRV— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 25, 2019
Crews have been working to clear the wreck and debris from the road.
Update 5:04 pm:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - One westbound lane of I-90 has reopened near the Vantage Bridge in Grant County following a semi rollover.
All other lanes remain closed and there's still a significant backup.
Previous Coverage:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Interstate 90 is closed in both directions near the vantage bridge due to a semi rollover collision.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes are closed 6 miles east of Eburg at milepost 115.
The westbound lanes are closed at the junction of I-90 and State Route 26 at milepost 138.
Currently there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
An alternate route for eastbound travel is available at I-82 to Yakima or US 97/Wenatchee.
