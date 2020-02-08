Interstate 84 remains open in eastern Oregon, but a major flooding area has closed a portion of the roadway.
Oregon Department of Transportation has closed I-84 between milepost 182 and 188.
- Eastbound detour: Take Exit 179 to I-82 north, head east on U.S. 730 at Umatilla to U.S. 395, take U.S. 395 south through Hermiston and Stanfield to connect to I-84 EB at Exit 188.
- Westbound detour: Exit at 188, U.S. 395 north through Hermiston, west on U.S. 730, then south on I-82 to connect to I-84 at Exit 179.
if you are planning to travel in that direction, Strandberg recomends to check Trip Check for updates.
