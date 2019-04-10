I-90 reopens across Vantage Bridge Rob Curry Rob Curry Executive Producer Apr 10, 2019 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Courtesy of the Grant County Sheriff's Office via Twitter Rob Curry Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again UPDATE: All lanes of I-90 are back open near Vantage after a semi-crash and fuel spill closed the road. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VANTAGE - One westbound lane of I-90 has reopened across Vantage bridge after a crashed semi caused a fuel leak.According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound lanes remain closed at milepost 115 near Ellensburg so crews can remove the vehicle. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Watch again Close 1 of 3 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS: I-90 closed in both directions near Vantage because of a fuel leak 1 of 3 This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Leak Truck Commerce Highway Transports Lane Vantage Bridge Wsp Trooper John Bryant Fuel Direction Vantage Milepost Semi Department Of Transportation Washington State Coverage Rob Curry Executive Producer Follow Rob Curry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Video Top Video One westbound lane of I-90 reopens across Vantage Bridge Updated 3 hrs ago Top Video WATCH: California police officer saves choking infant Updated 3 hrs ago Top Video Disgruntled neighbor destroys controversial Easter display in New Jersey Updated 4 hrs ago Top Video Scientists reveal first image of black hole 55 million lights years away from Earth! Updated 4 hrs ago Top Video Semi-crash closes I-90 in both directions at Vantage Bridge Updated 4 hrs ago Top Video City of Moscow says if you need flood help 'Call Tammy' Updated 4 hrs ago Top Video Flooding on the Palouse quickly escalates Tuesday night Updated 4 hrs ago Top Video Charges against North Carolina man who abandoned pet fish are dropped Updated 4 hrs ago Top Video WATCH: Pullman Police give bird's eye view of Pullman flooding Updated 7 hrs ago Local Weather Currently in Spokane 52°F Cloudy 56°F / 37°F 6 PM 53°F 7 PM 50°F 8 PM 48°F 9 PM 47°F 10 PM 46°F Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInvestigators: Spokane anesthesiologist body found burned in the Dishman Hills areaInjured Auburn gymnast undergoing surgery on both kneesWashington hunter sets new world-record for Shiras mooseSCRAPS asking for community's help in animal cruelty investigationGoFundMe account set up after teenager's fatal fall from moving vehicle in Stevens CountyGrand Ave in Pullman now open after Tuesday night floodingShawn Smith, musician and Spokane native, dead at 53Court Documents: Murder victim was urged to contact Domestic Violent Advocates multiple timesAuthorities say person who claimed to be missing Illinois boy is 23-year-old Ohio man'Cash me' canceling Spokane: Bhad Bhabie performance at Knitting Factory canceled Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Watch KHQ on Strictly Streaming © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories