UPDATE:

All lanes of I-90 are back open near Vantage after a semi-crash and fuel spill closed the road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

VANTAGE - One westbound lane of I-90 has reopened across Vantage bridge after a crashed semi caused a fuel leak.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound lanes remain closed at milepost 115 near Ellensburg so crews can remove the vehicle.

