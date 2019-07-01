The remaining provisions of Initiative 1639 have gone into effect Monday, adding some restrictions, requirements and time factors into the process of buying a semi-automatic rifle in Washington.
I-1639 passed last fall with around 60 percent of the statewide vote, and had some provisions beginning in January and a select few taking effect July 1. Those provision took effect Monday despite efforts to overturn the law in court as well as threats by sheriffs around the state saying they wouldn't enforce it.
As of Monday, an enhanced background check is required for sales or transfers of semi-automatic rifles.
Completion of a safety training course will also be required to purchase a semi-automatic rifle.
Other provisions going into effect include criminal liability for failure to safely secure a firearm under certain conditions, and safety warning and safe storage requirements for dealers.
The Washington State Office of the Attorney General says that everyone needs to comply with the new requirements even though there's a lawsuit challenging the law: "No court has held any part of Initiative 1639 unconstitutional. Although there is a lawsuit challenging certain provisions of the law, the court has not yet ruled on any issues in the case. A ruling is not expected for some time. Consequently, a failure to comply with the law could result in criminal and/or civil liability," an FAQ page reads.