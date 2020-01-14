Ellensburg I-90 wb closure crash
WSP

Update: I-90 westbound has reopened near Ellensburg after crews cleared a semi-truck collision.

Previous coverage: ELLENSBURG, Wash. - I-90 westbound is closed near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions within about a 16-mile stretch Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the blocking collision at milepost 90 has led to the closure at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.

An estimated time for reopening is unknown. Delays should be expected.

An alternate route is available from US-97 to SR-970 through Cle Elum.

Bryant says there is an additional collision on westbound I-90 at milepost 101 and roadways are snowpacked and icy.

"Alternate route may not be much better so take it slow or wait it out until daylight and improved road conditions," Bryant said on Twitter.

Tags