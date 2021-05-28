UPDATE: MAY 28 AT 9 A.M.
I-90 is back open in both directions near Liberty Lake after a moose was loose near the highway.
WSDOT East says to be patient as traffic gets back up to speed.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There's a moose on the loose on I-90 and right now, it's causing traffic delays just west of Appleway.
Westbound I-90 is back open after a closure. I-90 eastbound remains closed right now. According to WSDOT East, the moose is hiding in the bushes.
Washington State Patrol is trying to move the moose away from the highway.
The moose is off in the bushes just off I-90. Again, I-90 is currently CLOSED to try and move the moose away from I-90. #mooseontheloose pic.twitter.com/dxcZJnZm2J— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 28, 2021