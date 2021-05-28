There's a moose on the loose and it's causing traffic on I-90

UPDATE: MAY 28 AT 9 A.M.

I-90 is back open in both directions near Liberty Lake after a moose was loose near the highway.

WSDOT East says to be patient as traffic gets back up to speed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

There's a moose on the loose on I-90 and right now, it's causing traffic delays just west of Appleway.

Westbound I-90 is back open after a closure. I-90 eastbound remains closed right now. According to WSDOT East, the moose is hiding in the bushes. 

Washington State Patrol is trying to move the moose away from the highway.

