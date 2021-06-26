...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
