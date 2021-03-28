...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties and
Spokane Area. In Idaho, Idaho Palouse and Coeur d'Alene Area.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* Additional Details: Best potential for strongest winds of up to
65 mph will be in the late afternoon and early evening hours on
Sunday. A brief local burst to 70 mph is possible with the cold
front.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&