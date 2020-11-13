WSDOT East: I-90 is CLOSED both directions right now at the I-90/US 2 interchange just west of Spokane and Sunset Hill. There is an active powerline across the road that will take some time to remove. At this time there is no ETA to reopen the roadway.
I-90 closed in both directions at I-90 and US 2 interchange just west of Spokane and Sunset Hill
-
- Updated
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH BY AFTERNOON AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, GRAND COULEE, WILBUR, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PST TODAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH BY AFTERNOON AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, GRAND COULEE, WILBUR, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PST TODAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Washington health officials schedule urgent media briefing for Tuesday due to accelerated COVID-19 transmission
- 4 individuals may face charges for breaking CDA mask mandate, 5 businesses may face charges from the state
- Loud noise reported near the Kaiser Aluminum plant in the Spokane Valley
- East Valley School District warns about possibility of closing schools
- Court docs reveal details in the murder of 19-year-old Jason Fox
- Gov. Inslee and wife Trudi addressing Washingtonians Thursday evening
- FIRST ON KHQ: Why Dr. Lutz was fired and his responses
- Protesters gather outside the Missoula Police Department after an officer involved shooting
- City of Spokane reminding citizens to move RVs, boats and trailers off streets before snow hits
- According to Google, this is your state's most popular Thanksgiving side
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.