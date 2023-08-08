TYLER, Wash. - After almost 24 hours, I-90 eastbound is fully open after a semi-truck rollover caused a hazardous materials spill that fully closed the roadway yesterday.
Hazmat crews have finished cleaning up the spill, fully opening the roadway.
Last Updated: Aug. 9 at 9:20 p.m.
One lane of eastbound I-90 is open after a semi-truck rollover caused a hazardous materials spill yesterday.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), crews are still working to cleanup the area. The right lane will remain closed until further notice.
Last Updated: Aug. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
I-90 remains fully closed following a semi-truck rollover near Tyler Due to a potential fire risk.
On April 8 a semi-truck crashed causing a hazardous materials spill that shut down the interstate. Evacuations were ordered for anyone within a one mile radius of the crash while crews worked to stabilize the material.
Hazmat crews are still on scene working to clean up the materials spilled.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warns drivers I-90 may be closed for most of the day, depending on progress.
Updated on August 9 at 1:00 p.m.
Evacuations have been lifted following a hazardous materials spill near Tyler.
According to WSP, the driver involved in the crash suffered a heart attack prior to the crash. They were transported to the hospital and we do not know their condition at this time.
Tow trucks are now on the way to the scene and if crews can successfully transfer the hazardous material over to a new truck, they can expect to re-open eastbound lanes before the morning.
Last Updated: Aug 9 at 12:05 a.m.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking everyone within one mile of Tyler to evacuate due to a hazardous materials spill on I-90.
According to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3), a semi-truck carrying hazardous materials crashed, spilling the materials on the roadway.
SCFD3 says the material is a "blasting agent" that is not combustible but has the potential to be flammable. The materials are stable and hazmat crews are working to transfer the product while confirming no heat or sparks are added.
I-90 westbound is closed at Four Lakes and eastbound I-90 is closed at the Tyler interchange. WSP crews are diverting traffic onto SR 904. The road will remain closed for several hours. WSP says no one was injured in this crash.
Just spoke with Incident Response Team and they have closed WB I-90 at Four Lakes and are diverting traffic onto SR 904. EB I-90 is closed at the Tyler interchange and will divert traffic also onto SR 904. https://t.co/QbniA8d7FE— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 9, 2023
The Washington Department of Natural Resources, Department of Ecology, Washington State Patrol, Spokane County Fire District 3 and the Bomb Squad are on the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.