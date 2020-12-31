Bozeman road closures for the week of June 24 -28

SPOKANE, Wash. - The eastbound I-90 off ramp to southbound US 195 will be closing on Sunday, Jan. 3 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are going to be repairing a drain that was damaged in December when an over-height excavator hit an overpass and rolled on its side. 

During the closure, drivers using eastbound I-90 needing access to southbound US 195 will need to find alternate routes. There won't be signed detours during the closure. Westbound access will remain open. 

