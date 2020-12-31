SPOKANE, Wash. - The eastbound I-90 off ramp to southbound US 195 will be closing on Sunday, Jan. 3 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are going to be repairing a drain that was damaged in December when an over-height excavator hit an overpass and rolled on its side.
During the closure, drivers using eastbound I-90 needing access to southbound US 195 will need to find alternate routes. There won't be signed detours during the closure. Westbound access will remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.