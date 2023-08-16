LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A motorcycle and vehicle crash on I-90 and Harvard Rd. is currently blocking a lane for westbound traffic.

Crews are on scene helping a victim that is on the ground. They have taken the victim on a stretcher and put them into the back of an ambulance.

Currently traffic on I-90 near exit 296 is backed up.

This is breaking news and information will be updated as we know more.

