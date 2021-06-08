SPOKANE, Wash. - Metering hours for the I-90 on-ramps off of Walnut and Maple Street are changing.
Meters hours were 6-9 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Now, drivers can now expect to stop at the meters from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The hope for the ramp meters is to make a smoother transition for drivers on the highway, especially during peak hours of the day.
"The issue comes when we have groupings of cars all trying to get up on the ramp together," WSDOT PIO Ryan Overton explained.
"Hopefully, it will alleviate again the stress on I-90, only allowing 2 cars on I-90 at a time," he said.