SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 will be closed overnight from Feb. 18-19 while crews remove the final pieces of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge.
This is the second and final planned closure scheduled from Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 a.m. The closure will run both directions spanning from approximately the Division Street exit through the Freya/Thor Street exit.
The first closure took place overnight from Feb. 11-12 while crews took down the first portion of the bridge.
TIMELAPSE - many of you asked for a timelapse of the removal of the Magnolia St. pedestrian bridge over I-90 last night. Was a little slow to start, but crews made the pick of the bridge around 2:30am. pic.twitter.com/Vy6smEes1A— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 12, 2023
Westbound ramp closures
- Freya Street
- Altamont Street
Eastbound ramp closures
- Maple/Walnut streets
- Monroe Street
- Division/Browne streets
- Hamilton Street
City road closures:
Several city of Spokane roads will also be be closing in addition to I-90. This includes East 2nd Avenue between South Napa and South Pittsburg streets and East 3rd Avenue between South Pittsburg and South Altamont streets.
Detours:
During the closure, drivers heading westbound will be re-routed at the at the Freya/Thor Street exit. Drivers travelling eastbound will exit on South Division Street and follow the signed detour on Sprague Avenue.
For pedestrians, there is a detoured route along I-90, to an overpass east of where the bridge used to be. NonStop Local's Adam Schwager walked that route and instead of the average three-minute walk over the bridge, a pedestrian walking a healthy pace will spend around 14 minutes to get to the other side of the interstate.
History:
In January, The Washington State Department of Transportation shared that during an inspection, they found the bridge was significantly damaged and deteriorating ultimately causing the bridge structure to fail. As a result, the bridge would have to be removed.
Before heading out the door, click here to check the WSDOT Travel Alerts page to see updates on traffic conditions.