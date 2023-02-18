I-90 will be closed overnight from Feb. 18-19 while crews remove the final pieces of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 will be closed overnight from Feb. 18-19 while crews remove the final pieces of the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. 

This is the second and final planned closure scheduled from Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 a.m. The closure will run both directions spanning from approximately the Division Street exit through the Freya/Thor Street exit.

The first closure took place overnight from Feb. 11-12 while crews took down the first portion of the bridge. 

Westbound ramp closures

  • Freya Street
  • Altamont Street

Eastbound ramp closures

  • Maple/Walnut streets
  • Monroe Street
  • Division/Browne streets
  • Hamilton Street
I-90 closure

Courtesy: WSDOT

City road closures: 

Several city of Spokane roads will also be be closing in addition to I-90. This includes East 2nd Avenue between South Napa and South Pittsburg streets and East 3rd Avenue between South Pittsburg and South Altamont streets.

Detours:

During the closure, drivers heading westbound will be re-routed at the at the Freya/Thor Street exit. Drivers travelling eastbound will exit on South Division Street and follow the signed detour on Sprague Avenue.

For pedestrians, there is a detoured route along I-90, to an overpass east of where the bridge used to be. NonStop Local's Adam Schwager walked that route and instead of the average three-minute walk over the bridge, a pedestrian walking a healthy pace will spend around 14 minutes to get to the other side of the interstate.

History: 

In January, The Washington State Department of Transportation shared that during an inspection, they found the bridge was significantly damaged and deteriorating ultimately causing the bridge structure to fail. As a result, the bridge would have to be removed. 

Before heading out the door, click here to check the WSDOT Travel Alerts page to see updates on traffic conditions. 

