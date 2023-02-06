SPOKANE, Wash. - A closure is scheduled for I-90 east of downtown Spokane on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Feb. 12 while crews remove the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge.
The overpass was put on emergency contract for removal following a January evaluation. The examination showed the hinges of the bridge, which had already undergone prior repairs, had significant issues at both ends. The deck of the bridge was also deteriorated, putting the entire structure at risk of bridge failure.
The I-90 closure will allow crews to safely remove the center span of the bridge and is expected to last between 10 and 12 hours. Commuters will need to plan for a detour.
Westbound ramp closures:
- Freya St.
- Altamont St.
Eastbound ramp closures:
- Maple/Walnut St.
- Monroe St.
- Division/Browne St.
- Hamilton St.
City Road Closures:
In addition to part of I-90, several Spokane city roads will also close, including east 2nd Ave. between south Napa and Pittsburg streets and east 3rd Ave. between south Pittsburg and Altamont streets.
Detours:
Westbound drivers will be routed off I-90 at the Freya/Thor St. interchange. Eastbound drivers will exit to south Division St. and follow a signed detour on Sprague Ave.
Following the closure of the bridge, two ADA routes are available. Pedestrians can take Magnolia St. to 4th Ave., Liberty Park Pl. to Pacific Ave., and back to Magnolia; or take Magnolia St. to 5th Ave., Altamont St. to Pacific Ave., and back to Magnolia.