UPDATE: 4:00 PM
The Geiger collision has been cleared. Traffic is still moving slowly in the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3:27 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A multiple car collision near the Geiger Blvd. is causing 4 mile backups on eastbound I-90 out to SR-902/Medical Lake interchange.
There is also a significant traffic delay on westbound I-90 near the Stateline. The traffic is backed up from Evergreen Rd. in the Spokane Valley to Idaho Rd.
We will update this article with more information.
There is a several vehicle collision blocking at least the left lane of eastbound I-90 near the Geiger Blvd. interchange. Expect significant delays through the area. pic.twitter.com/7BOJauUJmQ— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 23, 2021