UPDATE: 4:00 PM 

The Geiger collision has been cleared. Traffic is still moving slowly in the area. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3:27 PM 

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A multiple car collision near the Geiger Blvd. is causing 4 mile backups on eastbound I-90 out to SR-902/Medical Lake interchange. 

There is also a significant traffic delay on westbound I-90 near the Stateline. The traffic is backed up from Evergreen Rd. in the Spokane Valley to Idaho Rd. 

We will update this article with more information. 

