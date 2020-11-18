UPDATED COVERAGE AT 10:43 PM
I-90 has re-opened and authorities report that the subject has been cleared from the area safely.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE AT 10:07 PM
Police have closed I-90 heading west bound just east of highway two, causing major traffic delays and backups, reports WSDOT.
The closure is due to a potentially suicidal subject on Garden Springs road over the highway. Police are at the scene now working to control the situation and remove the person to safety.
Authorities are advising drivers and the public to avoid the area until cleared. WSDOT does not have a timeline on when I-90 will reopen.
We will post updates as we receive information.
