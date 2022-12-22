Holdiay travelers beware: I-90 blocked in both directions east of North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Both directions of I-90 near over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Thursday, following hours of closures due to multiple crashes. 

A Washington State Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck in one of the collisions. 

Updated: Dec. 22 at 3 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass reopened Thursday morning, after it closed due to multiple crashes.

The westbound lanes remained closed as crews continued working to clear collisions. 

Updated: Dec. 22 at 12:15 p.m.

Holiday travelers in Washington state are seeing delays Thursday morning, thanks to closures in both directions of I-90 east of North Bend.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), all eastbound lanes on the highway are closed at milepost 34, and all westbound lanes are closed at milepost 37. 

Further east, Westbound lanes are closed off near Ellensburg. All closures are results of multiple crashes. 

You can follow the status of I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass on WSDOT's website

