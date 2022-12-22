Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 to 15 below zero with winds speeds 5 to 15 mph. Drifting snow is possible across the Coeur d'Alene area as well as down Highway 27. Snow accumulations Friday for the Spokane Coeur d'Alene areas 2 to 4 inches. Accumulations for the Palouse 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Colfax, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, Airway Heights, Plummer, Uniontown, Rosalia, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley, Hayden, La Crosse, Genesee, Potlatch, Worley, Oakesdale, Moscow, Pullman, Rockford, Fairfield, Tekoa, and Post Falls. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

Wintry precipitation will occur across the Inland Northwest Friday and through the Christmas holiday weekend. For Friday and Friday night, widespread light snow will fall across the Palouse, Spokane area, and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle with lowland accumulations generally between 2 and 4 inches. On Saturday, light snow on Saturday will transition to to light freezing rain. Light ice accumulations will be possible in places like Spokane, Couer d'Alene, Silver Valley, and the Palouse on Saturday and Saturday night. Next week, warmer and rainy weather will cause snow to melt across southeast Washington and southern and central Idaho Panhandle. Rises will occur on rivers and streams including Paradise Creek at Moscow, Latah Creek in souther Spokane county, Asotin Creek in southeast Washington, Lawyer Creek in Lewis county, and Lapwai Creek in Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Since many creeks and small streams are frozen, ice jams may occur. Minor field and urban flooding will be another concern in areas of poor drainage.

