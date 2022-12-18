Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches but locally up to 4 inches over areas east of Coeur d'Alene and Moscow. In addition, areas of freezing drizzle may lead to light accumulations of ice, including on roadways. * WHERE...Plummer, Pullman, Oakesdale, Eastport, Fairfield, Rosalia, Priest River, Rockford, Worley, Hayden, Davenport, Airway Heights, Cheney, Tekoa, Colfax, Post Falls, Downtown Spokane, Moscow, Spokane Valley, Uniontown, La Crosse, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Coeur d'Alene, Potlatch, Genesee, Sandpoint, Athol, and Bonners Ferry. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&