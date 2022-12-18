SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Both directions of I-90 west of Spokane reopened Sunday morning, after crews with Avista repaired a downed power line.
According to the Avista outage map, 32 customers remained without power in the area, although it wasn't clear if the outages were related.
Updated: Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.
Avista crews have arrived at the scene of a downed power line that is blocking both directions of I-90 west of Spokane.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the estimated time to repair the line and reopen the highway is now 30 minutes.
Updated: Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
I-90 west of Spokane is blocked in both directions due to a downed power line.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a downed power line has fallen across all lanes in both directions.
Westbound traffic is being diverted to SR-904, while eastbound traffic is being turned at Four Lakes.
According to WSP, there is no estimated time to reopen.
Avista's outage map shows 32 customers are without power nearby, however it is unclear if the outage is connected to the downed power line.