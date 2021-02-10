SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports that the I-90 going westbound at the summit (milepost 52) will be closed on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in order to clear a previous collision. The road is expected to re-open within two hours.
WSDOT is also preparing for heavy snow across the passes throughout the next few days. Officials are warning travelers to plan ahead and avoid the passes if possible.
