Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chill temperatures expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Chewelah, Colville, Cheney, Northport, Flowery Trail Road, Fairfield, Orin-Rice Road, Airway Heights, Newport, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Downtown Spokane, Davenport, and Kettle Falls. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&