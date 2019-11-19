SPOKANE, Wash. - A 14-time convicted felon who has been arrested over 50 times was once again arrested by Spokane Police last week, this time following a incident involving a stolen truck and attempt to flee.
SPD says its Patrol Anti-Crime Team became aware of a stolen 2015 Ford pickup leaving an apartment complex near 15000 N. Wandermere Rd. around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. The vehicle had previously been stolen and used in a burglary.
The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Daniel Wessels, appeared to be driving around Spokane casing neighborhoods and stole items from a garage on W. Barnes Rd.
The stolen truck was later located, but Wessels had left the vehicle and was walking away on foot, appearing to be abandoning clothing. When officers got close to Wessels, he fled and hid in a wooded area.
A K9 officer and his partner were called to track Wessels. He fled from behind a shed, but was later taken into custody a short distance away without incident.
When asked why he fled, Wessels told SPD, "I always run from you guys."
He was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Additional theft and burglary charges have since been added, and Wessels is being held on a $75,000 bond.
SPD says Wessels has 14 felony convictions - including six for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two for attempting to elude a police vehicle. He has been arrested 58 times, with 11 of those related to vehicle theft. He is also currently awaiting trial for an arrest back on Nov. 18, 2018 involving a stolen Chevy Silverado.
