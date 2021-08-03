SPOKANE COUNTY- Shane Goldsby, the man who murdered 70-year-old Robert Munger inside the Airway Heights Corrections Center last year, has been sentenced to 298 months in prison, just under 25 years.
Before learning his sentenced, Goldsby read from a prepared statement, but became overcome with emotion, and his court appointed attorney finished it. “I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way,” the statement read. “To his wife and his whole family I apologize. I am so sorry and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused.”
Goldsby told KHQ last year that he killed Munger, because Munger raped his younger sister, which was ultimately proved to be true. Munger was in prison serving a 43 year sentence for child rape, and his victims included Goldsby’s sister.
Last summer, Goldsby attacked Munger in a communal area of the Corrections Center, and according to court documents, "[hit] Munger in the face and head area about 14 times, (stomped) on his head at least four times and (kicked) a couple more times before walking away and being taken into custody by Airway Heights Corrections Guards."
Goldsby was serving time for stealing a law enforcement vehicle in 2017, leading police on a lengthy chase, and then injuring a State Trooper when he crashed into their vehicle.
In an interview with KHQ last year, Goldsby claimed that he was already having trouble with Munger as a cell mate, and then Munger began describing his crimes. "He kept... giving me details about what happened and what he did. About the photos and videos of him doing this stuff, and it was building up," Goldsby said.
The Department of Corrections has a cellmate policy in place that should prevent incidents like this, but an independent investigation showed screeners had no knowledge about the connection between Goldsby and Munger when they were placed together.