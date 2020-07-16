SPOKANE, Wash. - A car prowling suspect was arrested after assaulting a witness with a knife.
According to the Spokane Police Department, they responded to the 2400 block of W. Courtland Avenue at approximately 6:00 a.m. on July 8 for a report of a man with a knife.
The man who called 911 said he'd been awoken that morning by his neighbor yelling for someone to call 911. He came outside and saw another man, later identified as 23-year-old Dakota Dallman, standing in his yard. Dallman was wearing a black mask and holding a green bag.
Prior to the 911 call, the man's neighbor had gone outside to water her lawn and saw Dallman rummaging through her car. She confronted him and began yelling at him to show her what was in his bag.
The male victim also confronted Dallman about what was in his bag and reportedly walked up to try and look in it. During that time, Dallman was reportedly making random statements like "I am the creator of chaos, this is my world."
Dallman then pulled out a knife and pointed it at the man and said, "You going to step to me?" The man stepped back and Dallman stepped forward, poking him in the middle of the chest with the knife and creating a small puncture.
Dallman then walked away and was detained by police just east of the location. He was booked into jail for first-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Police noted that while the incident didn't end in significant injury to either victim, it could have easily ended in tragedy. They are reminding the community that while it may be lawful to intervene when criminal activity is in progress, things aren't always as they appear.
"Situations can go from benign to deadly in seconds or less," police said in a press release. "We encourage people in the community to take time when possible to evaluate the potential risk of their actions against any success they may have by taking action."
