Lindsey Graham

WASHINGTON - Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a post by Senator Graham, he started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor Monday morning. He said his symptoms feel like a sinus infection. 

Graham said he is vaccinated against COVID-19 writing, "I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now." 

