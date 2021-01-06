WASHINGTON - The Georgia runoff elections are expected to be called later on Wednesday.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statements on the Georgia Senate races:
“I’m thrilled that I’ll soon be able to call Reverend Warnock and Jon Ossoff colleagues in the United States Senate, and deeply grateful to Stacey Abrams and every organizer and voter who showed once again that every voice matters and every one of us can make change," Murray said.
She also said: “With a Biden-Harris Administration and a Senate Democratic majority, the challenges we face won’t get any less tough—but we’ve finally got the opportunity to face them head on and start taking action. I can’t wait to start getting things done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.