On Monday afternoon at Mullan Road Elementary School a donation was made to help combat the lunch debt issue in the Spokane Public School District.
Lilly Cowart asked her dad for help raising money that will allow students to be able to purchase lunch at the school across the entire district. Her dad, Andrew Cowart, is the General Manager at Larry H. Miller, and was able to donate a portion of every car sale back to the lunch debt program.
In all, they raised $10,000, which was given to the district in an assembly Monday. That money will allow every student in the district to be able to purchase lunch on a daily basis. "I didn't know it would be this big," Lilly told KHQ. "I haven't been able to knock the smile off my face all day." Lilly told KHQ she wants to make sure her classmates have the best opportunity to learn at school, and to do that they need to have a full stomach.
