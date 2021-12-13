SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s the reason the TV show Catfish was created--someone pretending to be what they are not. In this instance, someone pretending to be a Swiss popstar bilked thousands of dollars from a Spokane widower over the course of a year.
“In my heart, I know she’s the real thing, but now it's got to the point that I’d like to find out,” David, the widower, said.
After nearly a year of communicating through Facebook messenger, WhatsApp, and Google Hangouts, David thought he was falling for Swiss popstar Beatrice Egli. And worse, he thought she was falling for him.
It started innocently enough. The popstar would ask him for gift cards that began increasing in value. Once "she" knew he'd pay, she started to up the ante.
"She went on to say, 'Please dear, I really need you to get me a gift card of $5,000 today after work.'" Eventually, she invited him on a trip, courtesy of her Lear Jet. He packed up, went to the airport, and... waited. He waited for hours, and when she didn't show, he went home.
He says she told him some things came up, and she couldn't make that flight but still wanted to see him. He made extensive plans to sell his home, all of his belongings--even his dog. It likely would have happened too, if not for his real estate agent.
"Whoever was on the other line was asking him to, you know, suddenly the money wasn't going to be in his name. It had to be in some other name. We took the house off the market."
Shannon Bragg says she tried to explain to David what was happening, but he didn't believe her. So she called KHQ.
KHQ's Alex Peebles sat down with David for more than an hour, and explained how he was being taken advantage of. He showed David pictures, supposedly sent only to him, that were easily found on Google. David agreed that, despite how desperately he hoped this was true, it wasn't.
We did reach out to popstar Beatrice Egli, who is a real person. We sent her team a message that her likeness was being used to scam people. At this point, we have not heard back.
As for David? He says he's ready to move forward and put this chapter behind him.
Please remind your loved ones that this kind of terrible behavior exists online. According to one survey, one in three people have been catfished online, and 20% of those victims sent money to the scammer.