It's hard to believe that it's been six months since the devastating Babb Road Fire roared through and decimated the small town of Malden.
Perhaps that's only for those of us who didn't have to live through the nightmare.
For Hannah Smith, her husband and 3-year-old daughter Ember, the wounds are still very fresh.
"It's one of those things you don't think is going to happen to you," Malden resident Hannah Smith said Wednesday. "It seems like it happened last month."
Hannah recalls the day vividly when her grandpa warned her of the potential incoming disaster. It was a message she had heard before, but on the day of September 7, there was some a little more urgent in her Grandpa's tone.
We have this scare every year, but this was different. It was so windy that day," Hannah said. "Within the hour the inside of the house was getting smoky."
Hannah and her family escaped the flames that day, but like 80 percent of the town's buildings, her home did not and like many in Malden the family did not have insurance.
So with the help of The Red Cross and Catholic Charities, Hannah and her family spent the first two months after the fire in a hotel and the last four months battling the winter elements in an RV that was gifted to them.
"We had to have three space heaters going at all times," Hannah recalled. "And that barely kept us warm."
It wasn't just the elements they were up against, but also the restlessness of a toddler confined in a small space.
"It was really touch on her," Hannah said holding 3-year-old Ember in her arms. "It was just hard for her to be in such a small area all the time because it was winter and we couldn't go outside much."
Despite losing everything - their home, their memories and as little Ember will remind you, her inflatable pool - things are beginning to look up as thanks to help from SNAP the family has been able to recently trade in their RV for an apartment.
Although the last six months have turned their lives upside down, Hannah and her family plan to return to Malden one day, but until then she'll continue to remain positive, if for no other reason, than the one in her arms Wednesday afternoon.
"You kind of just got to (remain positive) with the little one around especially," Hannah said. "I do it for her, mainly."