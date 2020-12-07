OROVILLE, Wash. – What happened to 28-year-old Reinaldo ‘Alex’ Beltran? That’s what his family is desperate to get to the bottom of after they found Alex’s body, face down in a swampy area east of town during their own search.
Beltran had not had contact with his family since November 24th. His body was found Friday.
“There's really no easy way to get down [to where his body was found,]” Alex’s brother Sergio told KHQ. “There’s trees, it’s icy, it’s a hill down to the [swampy area.]"
The family had grown frantic with each passing day since any of them had spoken to Alex. They filed a missing person’s report, and Sergio and other loves began combing through Oroville and surrounding areas themselves. A desperate search for something they hoped they’d never find.
"I do think he was dumped there,” Sergio said.
But if that is the case, by who? The family has some suspicions, but still more questions than answers.
Alex was the third born of 11 siblings. He had his demons an struggled with addiction, but loved ones say he was a family man. His sister tearfully recalled the last time she saw him.
“He hugged me and said I love you,” Marcello said.
She had no way of knowing, it'd be the last time she'd hear him say those words.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Snohomish county according to investigators. And while this grieving family waits, they want yours to remember one thing when it comes to those you love most.
"Don't take them for granted,” Marcello said.
The Okanogan County Sherriff tells KHQ per procedure, they are treating this case as a homicide to make sure all evidence is preserved until they know for certain what they're dealing with. They are urging anyone with tips, to please give them a call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.