SPOKANE, Wash. Phillip Booher, 49, is the man police say pointed a replica firearm at Washington State Patrol during a traffic stop before fleeing to a downtown Spokane gas station.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell sat down with Booher and asked him what happened during that traffic stop last week.

"I don't know what the f*** I was thinking. I froze," Booher said during the exclusive jailhouse interview.

Booher said he gave a fake name and troopers asked him to step out of the car. That's when everything escalated.

"The tip of it was orange, so I knew he knew it was fake right away, but I didn't want him to see the tip of it. So I held it down to my side, and I walked around to the front of the car he walked around to the back of his car, and at first the damn car wouldn't start I'm like 'oh my god.' And I'm trying to pump it and stuff, and I'm looking at my friend like 'what do I do?'" explained Booher.

At times during the interview, Booher became emotional, saying he was sorry and scared.

Once on the run, Booher admitted his car ran out of gas. Police say he tried to carjack two people before running into the gas station. But Booher said he didn't intend to go to the gas station. Instead, he tried to get other people to give up their rides.

"I did holler at a couple of people get out of your car to get out. Because I was going to take their car and drive it to my house. yes, I did do that."

After the failed attempt, Booher ran into the gas station telling people to get out and that he wouldn't hurt them.

Police from all over then converged on the small gas station, asking Booher to come out. SWAT teams closed in on Booher, sending an arsenal of tear gas into the building, and police say he started a fire inside the gas station, something Booher denies doing.

"I never set anything on fire. The only thing I lit on fire were two cigarettes. When I was lying on my back, smoking cigarettes, and they started firing," Booher said. "I remember on the phone the officer saying, 'hey what's on fire?' I don't know what I said, but I didn't start the fire."

That fire ratcheted up the pressure moving this from a standoff to a rescue.

"At first, I was like 'I am going to die.' To be honest, I was willing to accept it, and it wasn't until I came through to the cooler that I realized I don't want to die. I don't want to die. For what? And I don't want to spend the rest of my life in prison," said Booher.

Once in the cooler, Booher said he passed out and didn't drink any of the alleged beer inside.

"When I opened up the beer, I was pouring it on my eyes. I'm not a drinker at all, and I was pouring it on my eyes because I couldn't see because it burned so bad it was unbelievable."

Booher admitted that he has used heroin and meth in the past but said he wasn't under the influence of anything during the tense standoff last Monday.

Booher says he's sorry for what he has done.

"I really didn't mean for anything like this to happen. I am really sorry for the owners of the 76 station. I am really sorry to the public for putting them through the nightmare of closing down streets and stuff like that. It wasn't my intention at all. If there's any way I can repay it back, I would repay it back," said Booher.