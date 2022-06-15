COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- North Idaho residents recently received their 2022 property assessment values and many are outraged. Most assessment values doubled, if not tripled.
Don Thompson, a resident of Coeur d’Alene since 1978, says his assessment value rose from $227,000 to $687,000.
“The evaluation is based on what someone's opinion is, not what the owner paid for it. I would hold that every property in this town should be assessed based on what was paid for it, plus the value of improvements,” Thompson says.
Many residents believe that when their assessment values rise, their taxes do as well says Kootenai County Assessor, Bela Kovacs, but that’s not the case.
Kovacs says, “when your assessment values rise, your levy rate goes down. When your budget rises, your levy rate then rises.”
That’s when you could see your taxes begin to rise, according to Kovacs. He wasn’t able to answer if the budget is going up for this fiscal year, however.
The assessment value has risen mainly due to the growth in population that Northern Idaho is experiencing. That tends to raise the mass assessment value, according to Kovacs.
Paul Miller, a Couer d’Alene resident who has lived here his whole life, is worried he may lose his property that has been in his family for four generations.
“My family has owned this house for 119 years, I’m 4th generation to live in it. My wife and I simply live on social security,” Miller says. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I think there’s a lot of senior citizens out there that are in the same boat and they don’t know what they’re going to do either.”